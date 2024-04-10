How you can be the very best fur baby parent

Heather Gibson is the owner of Big Hearted Breeders, and she breeds and raises puppies and kittens specifically to be emotional support, service and therapy animals.

She works hard to train her clients to be the best fur baby parents as well, and she can help match the right temperament with the right family.

Heather joined us with 3 tips to providing a pet-friendly home.

1. Set Your Pet Up for Success: When bringing a new pet into your home, it's important to consider their individual needs and abilities. Just like humans, pets need time to adjust to their surroundings and learn the rules of their new environment. One crucial aspect of this adjustment period is managing their freedom appropriately. Giving your pet too much freedom too soon can lead to accidents, anxiety, and behavioral issues. To set your pet up for success, start by sectioning off areas of your home where they can safely explore and acclimate. This might mean confining them to a single room or using pet gates to restrict access to certain areas. As your pet demonstrates good behavior and becomes more familiar with their surroundings, gradually expand their boundaries to give them more freedom. This incremental approach allows your pet to build confidence and self-control over time, ultimately leading to a harmonious coexistence between pet and owner.

2. Ensure Safety with Pet-Proofing: Pet-proofing your home goes beyond the standard measures taken to childproof a household. While it's important to remove potential hazards such as sharp objects and choking hazards, pet owners must also consider the unique behaviors and instincts of their furry companions. To effectively pet-proof your home, get down on your hands and knees and view your space from your pet's perspective. Look for potential dangers such as exposed electrical cords, toxic plants, and accessible household chemicals. Take proactive steps to eliminate or mitigate these risks by securing cords out of reach, choosing pet-safe plants, and storing cleaning products in cabinets or high shelves. Additionally, invest in pet-friendly alternatives to common household items, such as durable chew toys and scratch posts, to redirect your pet's natural behaviors in a safe and appropriate manner.

3. Create a Safe Haven: Creating a safe haven for your pet is essential for their physical and emotional well-being. Just like humans, pets require a quiet and comfortable space where they can retreat to rest and recharge. Respect your pet's need for sleep by providing them with a designated area free from disturbances. This might include a cozy bed in a quiet corner of the house or a crate outfitted with soft bedding and familiar toys. Crates can serve as a safe and secure refuge for dogs and puppies, offering a sense of security and routine. When used properly, crates can also aid in potty training and prevent destructive behaviors caused by boredom or anxiety. By creating a safe haven for your pet, you not only provide them with a sanctuary where they can feel at ease but also foster a deeper bond built on trust and mutual respect.

You can learn more at bigheartedbreeders.com.