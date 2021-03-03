How you can be transported back over 200 million years to discover what life was like when polar dinosaurs roamed

Antarctic Dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) is an immersive experience, transporting visitors back over 200 million years to discover what life was like when the coldest place on earth was far more temperate.

Budah talked with Dr. Randy Irmis, Chief Curator and Curator of Paleontology at NHMU, who says back then the Antarctic was a lush, thriving continent.

You'll be taken back to that time during the fifth-annual DinoFest!

You'll discover fossils from four Antarctic dinosaur species including the 25-foot long long Cryolophosaurus, as well as other extinct amphibians and mammal ancestors, and get hands-on experience with real tools to learn how paleontologists carefully extracted fossils from the now frozen landscape.

He says the fifth-annual DinoFest is a celebration of all things dinosaur!

This year in conjunction with the special exhibit, Antarctic Dinosaurs, the fan-favorite festival is being hosted online as they explore the world of Polar Dinosaurs!

Between now and April 4, the public can tune in Friday mornings at 10 a.m. to watch brand-new, exclusive videos about these magnificent creatures.

The snack-sized DinoBite videos will give everyone just the right amount of dinosaur drama to start your day in 20-minute presentations from featured paleontologists.

And for the hard-core dinosaur fans, NHMU will have a keynote presentation titled, "A Dinosaur for All Seasons: Fossil Bone Microstructures Reveal the Life Histories of Permanent Polar Residents" with keynote speaker Holly Woodward Ballard. The presentation will take place at 10 a.m. on March 5.

All of NHMU exhibits have been outfitted with new guidelines with social distancing and touchless interactive displays. In addition, the museum has hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass barriers and an online ticket reservation system designed to limit large crowds.

For more information please visit nhmu.utah.edu.