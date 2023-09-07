How you can catch a pop-up outdoor production of dance, theater, music and lights

SB Dance's Curbside Theater is a pop-up outdoor production of dance, theater, live music, and lights.

Unique in the nation, it brings professional concert to where people live, work, and play.

This year's program is called Tarotville, and it works as a card reading for the audience.

You can catch one of the performances at:

9/7 U of Utah Legacy Bridge West Lawn

9/9 Jordan River Nature Center

9/16 Holladay City Park,

9/23 Granary Arts in Ephraim

10/6 and 10/9 Art Barn in Boulder Utah

Some of the performances will be preceded by bazaar with card readers, psychics, food, and other activities.

To learn more visit curbsidetheater.com and sbdance.com.

