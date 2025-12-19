How you can celebrate "A Very Habit Holiday"

Habit Burger & Grill is celebrating the season with "A Very Habit Holiday" including a festive shake flavor and the return of a beloved menu item.

The new Peppermint Bark Shake is a hand-spun shake featuring crushed peppermint candies and chocolate chunks, topped with more crushed peppermint, chocolate flakes and whipped cream.

Guests can also celebrate "A Very Habit Holiday" with the comeback of the beloved Patty Melt, available through the holiday season while supplies last.

For just $10, you get a half Patty Melt sandwich with our chargrilled beef patty, caramelized onions, two kinds of cheese, and thousand island on toasted rye, plus a large drink, five Crispy Chicken Bites, and your choice of side: Tempura Green Beans, Fries, or Garden Salad.

They've also introduced Merry Mondays. Every Monday in December, guests can enjoy a $5 Double Char with Cheese by saying code "CHEER" at the register.

You can learn more and find a location near you at HabitBurger.com.