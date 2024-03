International Mermaid Day is coming up on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Local Mermaids swam by our studio to invite you to an event to celebrate.

They're having a Beach Clean up at the Great Salt Lake on the 29th from 4-5pm.

Bring gloves and trash bags to "kelp" out.

In addition to doing a little good, you can get photos with real "Utah Mermaids".