How you can connect with your creative side at two events

Pam Baumeister is a watercolor artist and Rebecca Klundt is a multimedia artist. Both are taking part in two upcoming events where the public can tap into their creative side.

Pam and Rebecca will guide people through through creating their own mini masterpieces, blending Pam's watercolor techniques with Rebecca's unique tactile art using sticks, wood and acrylic paint.

In addition to doing art yourself, you'll be able to view a variety of art at both events.

Art in the Barn is happening in Draper on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 10am-7pm at The Day Barn at Draper Park.

Art in the Park is happening Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14, 2024 from Noon to 9pm at The Garden Place at This is the Place Heritage Park.

You can learn more at pambaumeister.com and rebeccaklundt.com.