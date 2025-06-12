How you can conserve water with a bluegrass lawn

We are all being asked to do our part to conserve water, and one way to do that is to water your lawn the right way.

Eric Marble is an expert in that topic, he's the owner of Chanshare Farms, which grows Water Wise, Drought-Tolerant Turf for Utah and the Intermountain Region.

Eric joined us with ways to conserve water with a bluegrass lawn, which is a common variety in Utah.

Water Early or Late in the Day

Water between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Avoid watering during the heat of the day, when up to 50% of water can be lost to evaporation.

Follow the "Cycle and Soak" Method

Instead of watering all at once, split watering into multiple shorter cycles (e.g., 2–3 sessions of 5–10 minutes with 30-minute breaks). This helps water soak into the soil more effectively and prevents runoff.

Adjust Sprinklers for Efficiency

Make sure sprinklers are aimed only at the lawn (not sidewalks or driveways), and check for leaks or clogs. Replace broken sprinkler heads and install high-efficiency nozzles.

Mow at the Right Height

Keep bluegrass at 2.5–3 inches tall. Longer blades provide shade for roots, reduce evaporation, and encourage deeper root systems, which makes the lawn more drought-resistant. Never mow more that 1/3 of the blade at a time to prevent plant shock.

Water Based on Need, Not Schedule

Only water when the lawn shows signs of stress (e.g., footprints remain visible, blades fold, or color dulls). In Utah, bluegrass typically only needs watering 2–3 times (or less) per week in the summer, 1-2 times per week in spring and fall.

Use Smart Irrigation Controllers

Replace traditional timers with smart controllers that adjust watering schedules based on weather, soil moisture, and plant needs. These can reduce water use by up to 30 percent.

Aerate the Lawn Annually

Core aeration improves water infiltration and root growth by relieving soil compaction. It allows water to reach deeper into the soil rather than running off.

Apply Mulch Around Lawn Edges and Trees

Adding mulch to flowerbeds, tree rings, and lawn borders helps retain moisture and reduces competition from weeds. It also decreases water loss from evaporation.

Fertilize Wisely

Use slow-release, low-nitrogen fertilizers and apply them in moderation. Over-fertilizing encourages excessive growth, which increases the lawn's water demand. Apply 1# Nitrogen per 1000 square feet every 6 weeks ( Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween).

Gradually Train the Lawn to Use Less Water

Slowly increase the days between watering over several weeks. This encourages deeper root systems, making the lawn more drought-tolerant over time. With deep roots you can water 1", one time per week in the middle of the summer and still have a green lawn.

You can learn more useful tips at utahwaterways.org and slowtheflow.org.

