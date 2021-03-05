How you can create an "oobleck", just like the one Dr. Seuss wrote about in "Bartholomew and the Oobleck"

If you're a fan of Dr. Seuss, you probably know all about the book "Bartholomew and the Oobleck".

Well, did you know you can create an oobleck easily at home?

Budah found out how to do it at Clark Planetarium.

Cynthia Checketts with Clark Planetarium explained that an oobleck, often called instant quicksand, is actually a non-Newtonian fluid.

You can make it with cornstarch and water.

When it's mixed, it appears solid when handled or hit, and acts like a fluid when no pressure is applied.

Clark Planetarium is now open 7 days a week!

The exhibits are open from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and then in the afternoon the IMAX theater will present star shows and documentaries.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

Guests must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining recommended social distancing.

For more information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.

