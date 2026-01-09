How you can create dinner using what you already have at home

The average family of four in Utah throws away $1,500 in food every year. But, there's a new cooking class that teaches you how to make dinner from leftovers.

Utah Dinner Project, in partnership with Wasteless Solutions, helps people stress less over what to make for dinner, and have less food waste as well.

The virtual cookie series kicks on January 28,2026.

The Chief Instructor, Diane Sheya, created a framework called SMART dinners.

Simple, M – meals (that can be prepared), A – anytime (that are), R – reliable (and), T – tasty.

These are dinners your family loves, are less than 6 ingredients, easy/no fuss to prepare, and most of the ingredients are always in your freezer, pantry and possibly refrigerator.

So when you don't have a plan for dinner, one of these dinners is always available.

You can learn more at utahdinnerproject.com and wastelesssolutions.org.