How you can create intentional spaces to support how you want to live

In her debut book, An Intentional Home: Creating Spaces for Living Beautifully, Caitlin Creer, shares her approach to designing classic, livable homes,

She breaks down the process into simple steps, giving the reader the confidence and skills to begin creating intentional spaces to support how they want to live.

Caitlin has been a designer for 16 years working on homes all across the country. She also has a store online and in Salt Lake City, Foundation Goods.

She says, "I have five kids, so when we talk to you about creating a home that is beautiful and functional I know what I'm talking about!"

Caitlin believes that creating a home is about developing a space that reflects you and supports your needs, goals and lifestyle.

This also applies to how you bring the holidays into your home including having meaningful and purposeful holiday decor that tells your story.

Even if most of your decor is collected from typical stores, you can still choose pieces and curate a collection that tells a story that you love.

You can find more at caitlincreerinteriors and foundationgoods.com.

