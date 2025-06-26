How you can design your yard to use water efficiently, but also be beautiful and easy to maintain

We all know that we need to do our part to conserve water, especially in our yards.

Utah Waterways and Slow the Flow are teaming up to help several Salt Lake Valley homeowners redo their yards to be more drought-resistant, and you can learn a lot from the projects.

Morgan Saxton surprised the first winners, Greg and Lindsay, a young couple from Taylorsville with two dogs a few weeks ago.

This week she returned to check out the new yard and talked with Kristyn Hansen, from Our Nesting Space, who did the design.

Kristyn explained there are six steps to take when making your yard more water wise.



Evaluate the site. Look at the soil, the sunlight and any problem areas. Know your boundaries. Property line, fence lines and utilities so you're not planting in a bad area. Be safe! Evaluate your lifestyle needs. Look at how you want to use your space. For instance, do you want an outdoor dining area, a playspace for kids or pets or a gardening space? Prioritize a wish list. This way you have a goal to work towards and don't get caught up along the way. Plan for functional zones in spaces. Get ideas at localscapes.com. Take advantage of rebates before you do any work.

For more information please visit utahwaterways.org and slowtheflow.org.

