How you can donate Halloween costumes to kids at Primary Children's Hospital

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences is hosting its 6th Annual Halloween Costume Drive for Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.

For the past six years, students, alumni, faculty, and staff have joined forces with the public to collect costumes, candy, and supplies to bring Halloween magic to young patients.

In 2023, Joyce University successfully fulfilled 100 percent of the hospital's donation needs, delivering more than 765 costumes, 200 trick-or-treat buckets, 150 Halloween room decoration kits, 200 pounds of candy, and more than 500 prizes.

According to Primary Children's hospital, Halloween is an important holiday for hospitalized children because it offers a joyful distraction from illness, helps them maintain a sense of normalcy, boosts their spirits, and creates positive memories. It also encourages interaction, creativity, and a sense of unity for families during challenging times.

Joyce University invites the public to contribute to this year's drive by donating costumes for children and infants of all ages, candy, Halloween decorations, party items, and trick-or-treating buckets.

A full list of donation items and details for making a monetary donation are available on Joyce.edu/Halloween.

Community members can deliver donations to the university atrium or ship donations via Amazon to the following address:

Joyce University

c/o Halloween Drive

12257 Business Park Dr

Draper, UT 84020

The donation window for this year's holiday drive will close on October 25, 2024.