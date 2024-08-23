How you can donate to the state's largest Diaper Drive

Parents need diapers to send their children to daycare, and without them, they often miss work, fueling a cycle of financial instability.

On average, parents miss four days of work each month due to lack of diapers.

That's why the largest Diaper Drive in the state is going on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Jenny Hardman was at the IKEA parking lot in Draper where it was supposed to go until 5pm, but the weather wasn't cooperating so they had to tear down early.

The goal is to collect 1,000,000 this year! Supporters can still contribute online.

Every $1 donated translates to $11 in retained earnings for the family, significantly improving their financial situation.

HomeAid is a national nonprofit with 19 affiliates across 13 states. HomeAid Utah, established in 2019, is now hosting its sixth annual diaper drive.

HomeAid Utah is dedicated to supporting individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

You can learn more at homeaidutah.org.

