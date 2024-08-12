How you can donate to Utah's largest diaper drive

HomeAid Utah is one of 19 affiliates across the country.

HomeAid's mission is to help people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education.

HomeAid America is celebrating 35 years of service. The HomeAid Utah affiliate is five years old.

HomeAid Utah partners with Utah Homeless Service Providers to build or enhance their physical facilities.

Local home builders and trade partners donate or deeply discount materials and labor for each project.

To date, HomeAid Utah has provided just over $1,737,900.00 of total value to Utah Homeless Service Providers.

HomeAid Utah's largest community engagement and education event is the annual Utah Diaper Drive. It is Utah's largest diaper drive, and all diaper donations are given to the Utah Diaper Bank.

The goal in 2024 goal is to raise and donate 1 million diapers.

This year, the HomeAid Utah Diaper Drive will be held on August 23, 2024 from 8a-5p in the parking lot of IKEA in Draper, UT. (IKEA: 67 W Ikea Way, Draper, UT. 84020)

Unique to the diaper drive is the construction of 10 diaper houses (made with boxed diapers), each with a fun theme and activity.

Diaper Drive guests will be given the opportunity to vote on their favorite diaper house with trophies going to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The need for diapers in our community has never been greater. Previously, the Utah Diaper Bank estimated an annual need of 2,000,000 diapers.

However, recent assessments indicate that the need has surged to approximately 3,000,000 diapers. This number continues to climb due to the ongoing impact of inflation.

You can learn more at homeaidutah.org.