How you can enjoy story of the first Christmas through a live nativity while also giving back

A Babe is Born live nativity lets you feel the spirit of the holiday while also giving back.

Organizers of the live nativity in Lehi say for every ticket purchased they will be donating a meal to a local refugee.

They've also hired local refugees as part of the cast to give them work during this special time of year.

You can also help a refugee by paying your "tax" at the gates of Bethlehem at the nativity scene. Donate coats, gloves, hats or canned goods right there.

At the end of the nativity you will enjoy hot chocolate and donuts.

There will also be several local choirs performing during the nativity.

A Babe is Born Live Nativity

December 20-22

7752 N. 9150 W., Lehi

For more information please visit ababeisborn.org.

