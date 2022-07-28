How you can experience Utah's toughest gravel race

The Wasatch All-Road Bicycle Race is coming up on August 27, 2022, and it's not too late to register if you'd like to take part.

But, be warned.. this is not for the "faint of legs". There are three course lengths to choose from: 100 miles, 75 miles or 35 miles.

The race begins and ends at Soldier Hollow in beautiful Heber Valley and takes riders on different surfaces including dirt, light gravel, fire roads and paved roads.

You can bring your own mountain bike or rent one from Ventum Racing.

At the end of the race, you'll be able to enjoy food, drinks and prizes.

For more information please visit: thewasatchallroad.com.