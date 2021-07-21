How you can get fresh air and help the world's largest conservation organization in Utah

In our Healthier Together segment with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah Jenny Hardman visited the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.

Miguel Rovira, Business and Community Development for Regence says Regence encourages everyone to spend quality time outdoors.

He cited statistics that show spending only 120 minutes weekly in nature helps people to be happier, healthier, more creative, and improve their overall quality of life.

For that reason Regence supports The Nature Conservancy's work to protect public and private land throughout Utah.

Andrea Nelson, Outreach and Volunteer Manager for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Utah, says they are the world's largest conservation organization with chapters in every state and work is happening in more than 71 countries.

She says nature has made a big difference in her life: she's walked every day during the pandemic to get grounded.

Andrea adds that nature can make you happier, healthier and smarter.

You can learn more at Regence.com and nature.org.