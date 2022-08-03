How you can get your feet checked for free

The Good Feet Store is keeping feet going with a FREE Foot Check event.

For one day only, Saturday, August 13, from 11am to 4pm, everyone is invited to the Riverton store location to have their feet checked by physical therapist, Clay Watson, of Western Summit Rehab.

Daniel Sabo, Associate District Manager for The Good Feet Feet Store, says as the foundation of the body, the feet are a key part of moving and feeling better in everyday life.

This free event is designed to evaluate the general wellness of a person's feet.

Whether at work, play, or rest, The Good Feet Store wants to help make life more comfortable and satisfying, giving people the freedom to Live Limitless.

Visit the Mountain View Location in Riverton on Saturday, August 13th from 11am to 4pm.

Foot checks are free to the public, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and take about 10 minutes. No appointment is necessary.

Call 1-800-NEW-FEET or visit MyfoodFeet.com for more information.