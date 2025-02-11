How you can get your metabolism back in balance with VitaLife

About 70 percent of New Year's resolutions are about losing weight, and by this time of year 80 percent of those resolutions have been abandoned.

We invited Davis Jaspers, the founder of VitaLife, to explain why. He says most people count calories to lose weight, when the focus really needs to be on the way your metabolism works.

He says, " I did it myself. I was studying to be a pastor and gained a lot of weight. I counted calories and exercised but only lost 20 pounds. I found a doctor who told me we had to work on my metabolism – it took six months and thousands of dollars for him to customize a program for my metabolism. Once he finished it I started eating the foods and taking the supplements my body needed and I dropped 30 pounds in 40 days."

Davis told us he was inspired by a local hero - "The Iron Cowboy", who ran 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 days.

"I found out he was doing bioscans for sports athletes twice a day to see what his body needed. I contacted the company to see if they would work for metabolic function, so it took me about a year working with them and I finally completed my first metabolic bioscan. Now what took me 6 months to figure out, I can now do in 17.5 minutes."

Bioscans scan your body to see what marker are out of alignment — from that VitaLife can personalize the foods and supplements you need to get your metabolism back in balance.

Davis has helped thousands of people, including Allan Gale, from VitaLife Utah.

Gale says, " I was clothes shopping and couldn't fit into anything in the store. I knew I had to make a change. So a friend introduced me to Vitalife, and it changed my life. In my first 40 days I lost 63 pounds in my first 40 days and 120 pounds in 6 months. I believe in it so much that I want to help others find their weight solution, so we're opening Vitalife right here in Salt Lake City."

The grand opening is soon, and they have special offers for our viewers.

When you text your first and last name and your best email to 385-462-0701, they will text you a link to get the special offer.