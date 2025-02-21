How you can help a Utah firefighter injured in a wrong-way crash.

Shoot for a Cause is a community-driven archery event created to support local firefighters and their families in times of need in partnership with National Flood and Fire Network and Firefighters across the state.

This year, all proceeds will go to Andy Maxwell, a dedicated firefighter recovering from a tragic car accident.

In October 2024, Andy's life was forever changed by a tragic wrong-way crash that left him with severe injuries, claimed the life of his 10-year-old-nephew Liam, and seriously injured his niece Graice. Since then, Andy has undergone seven surgeries and still faces a long road to recovery.

Andy has always been someone who shows up for others, whether at the firehouse or in the community.

Now, we have the opportunity to show up for him and his family as they navigate this challenging time.

The event is an archery competition that takes place on Monday, February 24, at Easton Archery Center in Salt Lake City at 6:00 PM.

It's open to all skill levels but you must bring your own equipment.

There will be opportunity drawings, prizes for the best competitors, and a delicious BBQ dinner.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome as well.. We just want as many people as possible to come together in support of Andy.

You can participate in the competition for $40 or just come spectate and enjoy dinner for $25.

People can participate in the event by participating in the archery competition, joining as a spectator and coming to enjoy dinner, or making a donation through the event website.

