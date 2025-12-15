How you can help bring warmth, kindness and full plates to Utah families this Christmas

This Christmas, Craig Swapp & Associates is proud to partner with Univision, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and La Gatita furniture store to give back and support families in our community with a Christmas Dinner Giveaway.
Families are invited to stop by and pick up everything they need for a full holiday meal from 9am-3pm (or until supplies last) at La Gatita Furniture, 3938 W. 3500 S., in West Valley City on Friday, December 19, 2025.
Before that, you are invited to donate non-perishable food and hygiene products to help serve more families.
Items especially needed include:
- Canned vegetables, fruit & soups
- Pasta, rice, oats & shelf-stable milk
- Peanut butter, jelly, snacks & crackers
- Dry beans, lentils & pantry staples
- Baby formula, jars of baby food
- Hygiene products like toothpaste, shampoo & soap
Donations may be dropped off Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm at Craig Swapp & Associates at 9980 S 300 W, Sandy, Utah — a donation box will be available in the lobby for easy drop-off.
For more information you can visit craigswapp.com or call 801-444-4444.