How you can help bring warmth, kindness and full plates to Utah families this Christmas

Christmas Dinner Giveaway with Craig Swapp & Associate
This Christmas, Craig Swapp & Associates, along with other community partners, is giving back to support families in our community with a Christmas Dinner Giveaway.
This Christmas, Craig Swapp & Associates is proud to partner with Univision, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and La Gatita furniture store to give back and support families in our community with a Christmas Dinner Giveaway.

Families are invited to stop by and pick up everything they need for a full holiday meal from 9am-3pm (or until supplies last) at La Gatita Furniture, 3938 W. 3500 S., in West Valley City on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Before that, you are invited to donate non-perishable food and hygiene products to help serve more families.

Items especially needed include:

  • Canned vegetables, fruit & soups
  • Pasta, rice, oats & shelf-stable milk
  • Peanut butter, jelly, snacks & crackers
  • Dry beans, lentils & pantry staples
  • Baby formula, jars of baby food
  • Hygiene products like toothpaste, shampoo & soap

Donations may be dropped off Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm at Craig Swapp & Associates at 9980 S 300 W, Sandy, Utah — a donation box will be available in the lobby for easy drop-off.

For more information you can visit craigswapp.com or call 801-444-4444.

