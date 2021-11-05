How you can help Harmons provide turkeys and side dishes for hungry Utahns on Thanksgiving

Every year during the month of November, Harmons and its customers donate food to the Utah Food Bank and Crossroads Urban Center to help provide turkeys and side dishes to hungry families on Thanksgiving.

Donating to Give-a-Gobble is easy, you can donate $5 or $10 in store at any Harmons 19 locations statewide or on eShop now until the day before Thanksgiving.

Harmons is pledging to match donations up to $10,000.

Bob Harmon, Chairman of Harmons Grocery, says they hope to donate 1 million meals this holiday season. In 2020, they were able to donate more than 900,000 meals to hungry families.

While Give-a-Gobble is primarily a fundraiser to help families during the Thanksgiving holiday, food insecurity is a year round issue. One out of every five kids in Utah is unsure where their next meal is coming from.

Harmons and Utah Food bank donation barrels are in stores all the time for nonperishable food donations that are regularly given to the Utah Food Bank.

For more information please visit harmonsgrocery.com.