How you can help kids in Utah go back-to-school with a brand new backpack

The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet is a community event aimed at supporting local families by providing backpacks and essential school supplies to local Utah families.

Personal Injury Attorneys Craig Swapp and Ryan Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us to tell us how it works.

Local Utah families are invited to reserve a brand-new backpack for their student(s) in advance. Just click here to secure your reservation.

But don't worry if you missed the RSVP deadline. You can still come to the event and pick up a backpack on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Craig says, "We're calling on our fantastic community, businesses, and individuals to donate new or gently used backpacks. Just bring them to Granger Elementary School on the event day, Saturday, July 20th, from 11 am to 1 pm."

Ryan say, "Together, we can ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed in their education. Plus, it's a chance to create a positive impact and inspire hope within our local communities."

he Utah Backpack Swapp Meet" wouldn't be possible without the support of amazing partners, including Univision, Drip Swag, and The Granite School Education Foundation, along with other local businesses like Drip Swag, ARC Medical, Mountain Land Physical Therapy, Salt Lake Surgical, Comcast, La Gatita Furniture, and Ocean Ice.

For more information about "The Utah Backpack Swapp Meet" or to make a donation in advance, visit backpackswappmeet.com or contact events@craigswapp.com

