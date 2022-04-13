How you can help one of the 3,500 individuals in Utah who is experiencing homelessness

Each night, around 3,500 individuals in Utah are experiencing homelessness.

They are the same as many other Utahns, working hard to support themselves on a limited income. But then, they experience an unforseen circumstance - a job loss, illness, disability diagnosis, an unexpected medical bill, divorce or domestic violence - that lead them to seek help from homeless service programs.

There are wonderful organizations all around the state that work day and night to provide the support to these homeless individuals and families and to find them stable housing.

The services they provide include medical care, behavioral health, daily meals, domestic violence shelters, overnight shelter, transitional housing, case management and more.

One of the best things we can do to help our homeless neighbors is to support organizations like this, and by donating to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund.

Atkinson says this has been a challenging couple of years for most Utahns. But, she says, "If you've been blessed to be able to continue to support your family during the pandemic, then I'd ask that you take a small step to assist those who have not."

All donated funds are distributed to agencies that provide vital resources for those who are experiences homelessness. The trust fund is leveraged with other state fund to provide emergency services, supporting services and housing services.

You can donate to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund on your 2021 Utah state tax forms. Donations can also be made online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

Atkinson says you can also donate your time and talent with organizations such as The Road Home, Volunteers of America Utah, Catholic Community Services, Lantern House, and Switchpoint. There are many organizations throughout the state, to find an organization in your community visit 211.org.

