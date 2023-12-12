How you can help someone have a Christmas Dinner

The Salt Lake City Mission is getting ready to serve thousands of Utahns this Christmas season.

The Mission will be handing out Holiday Food Boxes on December 20, 2023 from 11am to 2pm or until supplies last.

This is a great opportunity for a financially strapped family. You can call 801-355-6310 for more details.

They'll also have a Christmas Dinner where people come to their location to enjoy a warm meal.

That will happen at 1055 North Redwood Road and shuttle service will be running to and from shelters.

But in order to do these two events, they need donations.

The most needed items are:



Frozen turkeys, hams & whole chickens

Mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned veggies

Dinner rolls

Stuffing (in box)

Gravy packets

Cranberry sauce

Holiday pies

Non perishable food items for food boxes

If you can provide donations, drop them off at 1151 South Redwood Road #106 in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at saltlakecitymission.org and on Facebook.

