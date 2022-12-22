Watch Now
How you can help the Salt Lake City Mission for the holidays and in the new year

The work for the Salt Lake City Mission is continuing through the holidays and into the new year.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 15:31:56-05

Salt Lake City Mission was established to help the homeless and the poor and to provide programs to help others in need become independent and productive members of society.

They need your help for the holidays and in the new year and are looking for these items:

  • Non-perishable food
  • New or used good clean clothing
  • Hygiene items for men and women
  • New socks and underwear
  • Cold weather and outdoor gear, hand warmers
  • Financial donations

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

