How you can help Utah farmers by tasting the best products Utah has to offer

Community members have the opportunity to "buy one, give one" to others at local farmers markets.

The "Buy Produce for Your Neighbor" is a partnership between USU Extension and farmers markets and food pantries to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to food pantry patrons.

Held at select farmers markets in Utah, participants are encouraged to purchase extra produce at the market, then drop it off at a Create Better Health booth there. The food will then be donated to the local food pantry.

In 2020, working at four farmers markets, "Buy Produce for Your Neighbor" provided more than 1,500 pounds of fresh produce to Utah food pantries. Find a participating Farmers Market by emailing LaCee.Jimenez@usu.edu.

You can sign up to receive a Touch of Utah box, delivered to your doorstep each month, filled with new and exciting Utah-grown products.

Touches Utah’s agriculture and small businesses, helping your neighbors stay in business and Utah farmers to keep the farm.

For more information please visit extension.usu.edu/createbetterhealth/ and Box.FarmersFeedingUtah.com.