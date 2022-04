Recent stats show that 1 in 7 kids in Utah are food insecure.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that and Director, Michelle Benedict, joined us in studio to tell us how we help.

COVID has given more concern for Utah’s food-insecure kids and supply chain issues have increased prices on everything but USANA Kids Eat that 100% of each dollar donated goes toward food for kids.

If you would like to donate go to UsanaKidsEat.org