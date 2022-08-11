How you can improve your relationship with food

Have you heard of Intuitive Eating? We all have various relationships with food... some good and others not so much.

Laura Cragun is an Intuitive Eating & Body Image Coach and she teaches the Intuitive Eating principles. Some of the principles are Making Peace with Food, Coping with Emotions without Food, Rejecting Diet Culture, etc.

She also works with her clients on the importance of a Mental Overhaul which means working on those limiting beliefs in your brain and having it come out with more empowering thoughts that lead to action.



For more information or to chat with Laura go to lauracragun.com.