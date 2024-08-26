How you can indulge in mouth-watering signature dishes at STK without breaking the bank

STK is a globally-renowned restaurant brand that seamlessly blends a modern steakhouse with a chic lounge.

Chef Robert Liberato, Concept Chef at STK, joined us with a delicious event you can indulge in — Steak Night.

It's the perfect date night or girls' night out dinner for two because 2 appetizers 2 entrees, 2 sides and a sweet treat are all included for just $69 a person.

STK will even give guests a bottle of house red or bubbles to enjoy with their meal.

The Steak Night menu is available Thursday through Sunday.

Plus, starting August 30, 2024 and running through September 2, 2024, STK will be offering all military, teachers and first responders 50 percent off their food bill in honor of Labor Day.

For reservations or more information, visit stksteakhouse.com.