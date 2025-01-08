How you can lower your home's energy use and save money on your power bill

Would you like to lower your home's energy use and save money on your power bill? It's as simple as taking a free energy assessment right from your smart phone.

Jona Whitesides, Spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, joined us with how it works on our Wattsmart Wednesday.

Jona explained that all you have to do is go to wattsmarthomes.com and enter your phone number and get a customized link that will walk you through the assessment.

The assessment will ask you questions about:



Heating and cooling -what kind do you have, age, is it working well for you?

Thermostats- smart thermostat or no?

Insulation- how much insulation do you have currently?

Water heater -what kind? Age?

Windows- type, double paned, or no?

Air sealing- drafts in the home?

Appliances- age and type?

Lighting- LED or other?

It will then give you a rating of your energy impact to your home being either high, medium, or low.

If you are ready to make your upgrades now, you can also contact one of our many Pro Network contractors or approved Trade Allies who can help you with your install via the website.

In the meantime, you can also follow these simple tips to reduce your home's energy use this winter by:



Close your drapes and blinds at night to keep heat in Wash clothes with cold water Set your water heater to 120°F and use efficient showerheads Unplug appliances and electronics when not in use

You can learn more information at Wattsmarthomes.com.

