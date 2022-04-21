How you can make a delicious meal from Smith's Reduced Sticker Program

For Earth Day, Smith's Chef Jeff shows us how simple it is to make a delicious meal using the store's Reduced Sticker Program, which is part of their Zero Hunger Zero Waste Program.

If you see food with reduced price stickers, that means it's still perfectly good to eat, but it's reduced because it doesn't look perfect.

Fruit may be bruised or not a perfect shape, containers may be dented or food may be closer to its expiration date.

Chef Jeff says by buying those products, you're keeping them from being thrown away, and you're saving a lot of money.

He prepared Chile Verde, and 90-percent of it came from the program.

Chef Jeff took pork stew meat and added it in a pan with chicken broth, green enchilada sauce as well as tomatillos and jalapenos and let them simmer for about 20 minutes.

When it was done, he served it with tortillas and a garnish of guacamole and sour cream.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.