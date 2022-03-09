Watch
How you can "Ski Free This Spring" at Snowbasin

If you buy a season pass for next winter at Snowbasin you can ski for the rest of this season for free!
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:13:47-05

You can "Ski Free This Spring" with a purchase of a 22-23 Season Pass at Snowbasin.

Andrew Barfield, Director of Skier Services at Snowbain says when you purchase a Premier or Value Pass for next winter, and pay in full, you can ski the rest of this season for free.

The snow is soft and there's still about a month of good skiing left at Snowbasin. They hope to stay open until April 10, 2022.

Barfield also told us about something new for 2022-23. Snowbasin has partnered with the Ikon Pass & Mountain Collective.

This includes the option to upgrade to a Snowbasin Premier Platinum Pass to add an Ikon Base Pass.

Premier Passes receive 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts which include Solitude, Brighton and Snowbird in addition to Snowbasin.

For more information please visit: snowbasin.com.

