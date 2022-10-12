How you can take a shot from a 2,610-foot-long shot ski

In 2019, a 2,610-foot-long shot ski served 1,310 people using 515 skis end to end in the Park City Sunrise Shot Ski.

This fall, the event hopes to break that record with the goal of serving 1,330 shot takers.

The Shot Ski is a fundraiser for Park City Sunrise Rotary Club's Grant Program which serves more than 20 community groups.

They are striving to earn $35,000 for local grant programs, which is higher than the $34,565 raised in 2019.

On Saturday, October 15 at 2pm thirsty participants will assume their positions behind the communal shot skin along Park City's Historic Main Street and take their shot of High West Double Rye whiskey.

High West is once again the event's presenting sponsor and will have two pop-up tents selling High West merchandise.

To get more information please visit parkcitysunriserotary.org or highwest.com.