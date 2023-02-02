How you can take advantage of The Greatest Snow on Earth®

Utah, home to The Greatest Snow on Earth®, gives residents and travelers alike the opportunity to enjoy world-class resorts and take advantage of the best ski school programs for riders and skiers.

With near-record snowfall, Utah's 2022-2023 ski season is off to an exceptional start.

Ski officials and weather experts are reporting the snowiest first half of a Utah winter in 40 years. It is a great time to learn to ski or snowboard.

No matter your age, it is highly recommended to sign up for ski school if you're a first-timer.

This is a great way to learn how to master the basics of skiing and snowboarding much more quickly and safely.

You'll likely have a much more enjoyable first time on the mountain with the help of an experienced instructor.

Each of Utah's 15 premier ski resorts offers beginner ski programs for both kids and adults. Most also offer discounts for learners throughout the season on gear, lessons, and lift tickets.

It's worth getting to know what each resort offers because of the wide range of offers available to new shredders.

The Ski Utah 4th, 5th, & 6th Grade Passport makes it possible for young skiers and riders to experience every single one of Utah's 15 premier ski resorts, offering three days at each destination for a total of 45 days on the slopes for just $55.

Having the proper gear is very important. Luckily, there are many ski and snowboard rental shops all over the Wasatch Front, very close to the major ski areas - Salt Lake City, Park City, and Ogden.

Both SkiUtah.com and VisitUtah.com are great resources for more information.