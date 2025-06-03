How you can take part in a "Scavenger Hunt Motorcycle Ride" on Father's Day Weekend.

You're invited to a scavenger hunt -- on motorcycles over Father's Day Weekend. It will be a great time for a great cause!

Bikers for Youth is putting the event on June 14, 2025. It gets underway at South Valley Harley Davidson at 9am.

Riders will be given a clue to lead them to the next stop where they'll be given another clue to take them to the next destination of the ride.

At the last stop the clue will include trying to find an object. There's a cash prize for whoever returns with that object.

There will also be a drawing and BBQ at South Valley Harley at 1pm.

The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger, which includes the meal.

Bikers for Youth is partnering with Rogue Souls Motorcycle Club for the event to raise money in the biker community to help benefit the lives of others.

This year they will donating the money to individual families in need.

Previous recipients of the raised money include: EyeCare4Kids, GiGi's Playhouse, and the Alpine School District.

You can also donate online at wfsyouth.org.