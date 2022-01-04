Watch
The Place

Actions

How you can turn back the hands of time without having to go under the knife

items.[0].videoTitle
BeautiFill can remove fat from where you don't want it and put it where you do want it. We talk with Vitale Med Spa about how it works.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:58:55-05

When you age, your body can droop or your face can lose its plumpness.

Viilate Med Spa offers a way to turn back the hands of time with state-of-the-art BeautiFill technology at their practice in Bountiful, Utah.

This nonsurgical solution can retrieve fat from areas like the stomach, hips, or legs and put it back into targeted areas.

BeautiFill is performed under topical anesthesia, so the majority of people experience little irritation during their session at Vilate Med Spa.

Many people even return to their normal routine the day after their procedure.

Right now Vilate Med Spa is offering a special for viewers of Fox 13's The PLACE. Mention you saw this and get your $50 consultation fee waived, and a free skin-tightening package, valued up to $2400.00.

Find more information at vilatemedspa.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere