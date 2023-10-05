How you can understand how and why your dog thinks the way they do

Daisy is Ellie Shelton's lifesaver!

Ellie says the little King Charles Spaniel Cavalier has alerted her that a seizure is coming countless times. "She's also helped to revive me," says Ellie.

Daisy was trained by Kenna Bishop at Maligator Kennels, the only dog training company in the state that uses the POST K9 psychology program.

Kenna says the POST K9 is the only program certified by the Supreme Court to fully encompass dog behavior and psychology and it applies to civilian training, specifically for pets or service dogs.

The program does more than training, they teach humans about the dog's unique personality profile and how to best work with their drives and personality traits.

Kenna says, "Our passion is dog psychology, understanding how and why your dog thinks the way they do."

As for Ellie and Daisy, they don't go anywhere without each other. That's a true best friend!

You can learn more at maligatorkennels.com.