How you can use a wreath base for Christmas and beyond

A wreath is a symbol of the holidays that welcomes the Christmas spirit into your home.

Kathryn Blanken with Flowers By You joined us with some tips to make your own wreath.

She suggests using a pre-made wreath base, and them embellish it with items from your home, garden and hard.

Kathryn says you can save money by reusing your pre-made wreath base for holidays other than Christmas.

You can make Valentine's Day wreaths, spring wreaths, summer wreaths and Thanksgiving wreaths too.

Wreath making is a fun activity for children and their parents, a girls' night out party, couples or seniors.

You can learn about wreath making and take other classes at Flowers By You in Park City.

To learn more please visit flowersbyyou.net and on Instagram.