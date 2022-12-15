How You Could Become a Vendor at Painted Tree Boutiques

Are you a small business owner or do you have goods you'd like to sell?

Painted Tree Boutiques may be a good home for you.

Jenny went to the Orem location and talked with Caylie Barnett about becoming a vendor.

Painted Tree Boutiques is a creative community of hundreds of shops, all under one roof.

You can find everything from gifts and decor to fashion, candles, soaps and more.

There are different sizes of shops that shop owners can make their own.

The best part? You don't have to be there in person — Painted Tree takes care of the business side of things.

Everything for sale has a bar code so check-out is fast and easy.

Painted Tree Boutiques also offers a full-time marketing staff, tutorials for vendors and in-store events that bring in the crowds.

If you're interested in becoming a vendor, you can call 501-387-7121 and talk to a human or fill out an application online.

For more information please visit paintedtree.com.

