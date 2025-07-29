How you could get discounts and perks with your checking account

When you think of rewards and discounts on travel, theme parks and restaurants, or perks like mobile phone protection or identity protection, you likely think credit cards.

But some financial institutions offer all that and more in something you might not expect: a checking account.

Brad Clegg, VP of Products and Services at Mountain America Credit Union, says they have a couple types of checking accounts.

"You've got MyFree Checking, which is your basic checking account that many credit union members are familiar with. Then you've got a MyStyle checking account. With MyStyle, that's where premium features are available for our members," he says.

Some of those features include an automatic .25% rate discount on any new personal, auto or RV loan.

Brad says also right now members can save $30 per ticket on two-day passes to a resort theme park in California or 50 percent off three-day kids tickets at a park in Florida vs. gat prices.

There are many other theme park discounts as well.

Brad ssays you an also save by using some of the services built into MyStyle that you might be paying for elsewhere, like mobile phone protection, identity protection and monitoring, and there's even a telehealth service available.

There is a reasonable monthly fee for MyStyle Checking, but there are also several ways to have that fee waived, according to Brad.

There's no charge for people 24 or younger and those 60 and older, or for people who use their debit card or a Mountain America credit card at least 20 times in a month.

Go to macu.com to apply or go into any of the more than 100 branches.

***Insured by NCUA

Membership required—based on eligibility.

Loans on approved credit.

Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.