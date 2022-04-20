How you could win a 2022 Harley Davidson all electric LiveWire

Have you seen the all electric Harley Davidson LiveWire? It's an impressive bike that goes zero to 60 in seconds and will save you money at the pump too.

The Law Tigers and Timpanogos Harley Davidson are giving one away in the Grab the LiveWire Challenge.

Visit Grabthelivewire.com now to enter - you have until May 1, 2022.

What's the catch? You have to be one of 10 people chosen to compete in an endurance challenge on May 6, 2022.

The last person standing with their hand on the bike will take it home.