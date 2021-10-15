How you could win a new customized Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero

How would a new customized Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero look in your driveway?

It could be yours with a giveaway from The Law Tigers - Utah's Motorcycle Lawyers, Moto United and RawTin Garage.

Bill Dow with Law Tigers says they always want to give back to the riding community in Utah and partnering for this giveaway was a "no brainer".

John Ward with RawTin Garage says this custom paint V-twin is a fuel-injected 1700cc. The Vulcan Vaquero is a traditional bagger cruiser with a dominant, custom pinstripe paint job.

It will be given away at the Off Road Show and Shine on October 29 at Moto United in Draper.

For more information about the event you can visit motounitedsv.com.

And enter now to win at unitedweridegiveaway.com.

