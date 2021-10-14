How your child could read at a first-grade level before kindergarten

"Every child should use this program in the year before kindergarten." That's what a third-party research firm is saying about Waterford Upstart.

The local early education nonprofit program was created in combination with the state legislature and it costs families nothing.

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, says as part of the partnership with the state, they wanted to make sure the program is working well for Utah children, and the firm came to the conclusion that every child, no matter if they are going to PreK or not, should be doing the program at home.

Waterford Upstart is used in the year before kindergarten to get children ready to learn.

The adaptive program is used 15 minutes a day, five days a week. Parents are then given the tools they need to work with their children offline.

Fischer says the average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level.

Waterford Upstart has been a lifeline during the pandemic because the program goes right into the home where they work with families. They provide a computer and internet to families that need it.

You can register for the program by going to waterfordupstart.org.