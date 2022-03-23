How your wardrobe can uplift you and others around you in today's busy world

You don't have to let this crazy world get you down — you can include positivity in your every day wardrobe to uplift yourself and others.

NYC stylist and influencer Liv Schreiber joined us with some fun ways to brighten up your look and mood.

Look for matching sets! Liv says YAN YAN Curious V-Neck Cardigan in Turmeric Multi Lamswool is a real mood-booster. It's $425. You can pair that with the YanYan Curious Pencil Skirt in Matcha/Turmeric Lamswool for $395. Find those and more items here.

Liv also suggests to seek out graphic prints like La Femme Apero Apero Top Watermelon Wave top and pants for $195 and $280. She says, "It's impossible to wear this set and be in a bad mood! A colorful, graphic print is an easy way to add some fun to your wardrobe and change up your look. No matter where you're headed - bright colors and graphics are the best way to start with a positive vibe." Find those items here.

Also, for graphic prints, go here for FARM Rio Abstract Patches Top for $90 and Biker Shorts for $90. They also have a colorful Sunflowers shirt for $135, pants for $145 and a mini dress for $165 there as well.

Liv says the easiest way to add a touch of color to your look is with bright accessories. Colorful rings and earrings will show off your personality. She gave us three go-to chunky rings and earrings that will add a touch of childhood nostalgia to your look.

BonBon Whims LIng Bling in Sweet Remix for $118, Dessert Rings in Blueberry slushie for $68, Fuschia Pink Lucky Ring for $55, Pop Drop Earrings for $36 and Jelly Bean Earrings for $55. All of those are available here.

And, don't forget your feet! Liv says bright cowboy boots are the perfect spring accessory to add a touch of fun and brightness to your look. Find the ones she loves, the Larroudé Louise Boot here.

Follow Liv for more fashion tips on TikTok: @livschreiber and Instagram: @livschreiber.