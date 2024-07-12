Huckleberry Grill's appetizers are true comfort food

Huckleberry Grill specializes in comfort food, and Chef Eric Westover's recipes are inspired by the unique flavors of Utah, Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.

Chef Eric joined us in studio with the appetizers they have on their menu:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Three wild-caught jumbo Black Tiger prawns served with a sambal infused cocktail sauce and slice of fresh lemon. (Gluten free.)

Buffalo Stuffed Mushrooms

Ground bison, pork sausage, shredded smoked gouda cheese & herbs stuffed into large button mushrooms, then topped with scratch made foyot (f-why-yo) sauce. (Gluten free- no breading used.)

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

Fresh, Deep Fried Cauliflower Spiced with Cumin, Smoked Paprika, and Cayenne Pepper then drizzled with Rosted Red Pepper Romesco Sauce and sprinkled with Goat Cheese Crumbles. (Vegetarian. Gluten Free. Slightly Spicy.)

And, coming soon - Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Huckleberry Grill started as a food truck and now is a brick-and-mortar location at 335 West 1830 South in Salt Lake City.

You can find more information at huckleberrygrill.com.