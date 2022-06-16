Hunger in Utah is more prevalent that most might think, USANA Kids Eat is helping

Hunger in Utah is more prevalent than most might think. One in seven kids is food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from.

And in Utah, the hunger situation is still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Supply chain issues have increased prices on everything.

USANA Kids Eat was started by the USANA Foundation to help address the issue. 100 percent of each dollar goes towards food for kids.

USANA Kids Eat has several programs, with the main program as the Weekend bag program.

Currently there are 65 schools on the Weekend Program, and USANA Kids Eat delivers 930 bags to them each weekend. And, there's a waiting list of schools hoping to be added to the program.

Many children say the weekly food bag is the only consistent thing in their lives.

USANA Kids Eat is looking for sponsors to adopt schools in Utah.

If you'd like more information please visit UsanaKidsEat.org.