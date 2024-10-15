Hunghee Energy is made for both athletes and adventurers and for those looking to add nutrition at home

Hunghee is superfood energy fueled by raw honey, organic grass-fed ghee, and ancient sea salt - free of seed oils, refined sugars, synthetics and flavorings!

Krista Stewart, the founder of Hunghee, was a former professional gymnast-turned avid adventurer. But, she struggled with injuries and fatigue, so she wanted to create a convenient way to get proper nutrition while on the go.

She says, " I used to take jars of honey and ghee with me and realized this would make an excellent on-the-go energy pack and people love the packs so much they have requested it in jars, so here we are!"

Hunghee offers Ancestral Energy Packs and Hunghee Superfood Spreads, with the same recipe. But, the packs are made for athletes and adventurers who need quality nutrition on the go, while the spreads are perfect for those looking to add a nutritious boost to their breakfast or snacks at home.

They come in three flavors: The OG, Peanut Butter, and Cacao. The OG is just the honey, ghee and salt, and tastes like a butterscoth.

Peanut butter is just the OG recipe plus organic peanut butter and tastes like peanut butter frosting.

Cacao is the OG recipe plus organic cacao powder, and tastes like dark chocolate brownie batter.

Krista shared her three favorite recipes for Hunghee.

The OG Hunghee in oatmeal mixed with some vanilla extract and cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Hunghee spread on sourdough toast.

Fresh strawberries topped with Cacao Hunghee.

Hunghee's goal is to encourage people to read ingredients labels, learn where your foodcomes from, and spread awareness about proper nutrition whether you're a super active person or just trying to make healthier choices.

You can find Hunghee Energy at HungeeEnergy.com at at Redmond, Good Earth, Meiers and this winter they will be in Scheels.