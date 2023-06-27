Hungry? It's a good thing that it's Tasty Tuesday.

We look forward to Tuesdays each week because Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, gives us new ideas to try in our Tasty Tuesday.

He only reviews places he loves — so you know they're going to be great!

This week he's recommending:

Silverside Deli – Sugar House

Chopped Cheese Sandwich – peppers, onions, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and house sauce

Collard Greens Melt

Fries - Chopped Cheese

Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant – Orem

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA - shrimp & assorted vegetables with soy dipping sauce.

KATSU breaded pork loin covered with Japanese steak sauce, fresh grilled vegetables & steamed rice.

SASHIMI

UDON Soup

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".