Tasty Tuesday
Hungry? It's a good thing that it's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 27, 2023
We look forward to Tuesdays each week because Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, gives us new ideas to try in our Tasty Tuesday.

He only reviews places he loves — so you know they're going to be great!

This week he's recommending:

Silverside Deli – Sugar House
Chopped Cheese Sandwich – peppers, onions, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and house sauce
Collard Greens Melt
Fries - Chopped Cheese

Asahi Sushi Bar & Restaurant – Orem
SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA - shrimp & assorted vegetables with soy dipping sauce.
KATSU breaded pork loin covered with Japanese steak sauce, fresh grilled vegetables & steamed rice.
SASHIMI
UDON Soup

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

