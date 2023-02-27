Huntsman Cancer Foundation is heading back to the mountain!

Park City PowderFest is a day when we all get to come together on the mountain to not only conquer the slopes but to conquer all types of cancer!

The event on March 11, 2023 has something for everyone, but at its core, it's all about providing hope and rallying as one to propel the lifesaving research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Kristen VanLeeuwen, Event Coordinator at the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, says participants don't have to be winter sports enthusiasts to get involved.

She says the day will have something for everyone; skiing or snowboarding in the Rally for Hope parade, sporting vibrant costumes or enjoying live music from Element 47 at the resort's Spring Gruv concert.

Whether you want to ski or just come party in the base area, you can get involved by registering for free online today and setting up your own personal fundraising page.

Every dollar raised will help fund Huntsman Cancer Institute's mission to understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients, and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care.

Visit parkcitypowderfest to learn more, and register today!